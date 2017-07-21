Lottery

July 21, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.16

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.16)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training 0:31

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training
Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' 1:37

Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything'
Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire 0:38

Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire

View More Video