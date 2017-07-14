Lottery

July 14, 2017 8:15 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

8-3-3-0

(eight, three, three, zero)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.61

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.61)

Estimated jackpot: $131,000

10-12-24-28-33

(ten, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

11-12-24-32-73, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, seventy-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 0:08

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway
Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion 1:09

Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video