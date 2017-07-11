CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
9-4-1-4
(nine, four, one, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:49.26
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 49.26)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
13-24-29-31-38
(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
07-18-24-55-74, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, fifty-five, seventy-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
