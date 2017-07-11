Lottery

July 11, 2017 8:15 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

9-4-1-4

(nine, four, one, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:49.26

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 49.26)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

13-24-29-31-38

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

07-18-24-55-74, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, fifty-five, seventy-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

