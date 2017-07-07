Lottery

July 07, 2017 9:54 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

3-6-1-1

(three, six, one, one)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.18

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.18)

Estimated jackpot: $104,000

04-11-13-29-33

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

02-09-11-28-60, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 5

(two, nine, eleven, twenty-eight, sixty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:15

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire
Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack

View More Video