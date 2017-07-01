Lottery

July 01, 2017 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

6-1-7-2

(six, one, seven, two)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.21

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.21)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

11-14-19-24-27

(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $204,000

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

19-42-45-48-53, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(nineteen, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

10-29-31-35-45, Mega Ball: 23

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-three)

