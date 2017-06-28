Lottery

June 28, 2017 8:14 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

0-6-7

(zero, six, seven)

2-4-1-5

(two, four, one, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.16

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.16)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

19-21-22-24-36

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $437,000

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

29-37-46-53-68, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

12-21-22-38-44, Mega Ball: 22

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two)

