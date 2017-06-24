Lottery

June 24, 2017 8:10 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

3-4-5-5

(three, four, five, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.12

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.12)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

14-15-19-20-27

(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

10-22-32-36-58, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(ten, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

01-12-25-35-38, Mega Ball: 12

(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twelve)

