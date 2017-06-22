Lottery

June 22, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.14

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

