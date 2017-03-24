Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-28-37-61-69, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5
(five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
March 24, 2017 9:54 PM
