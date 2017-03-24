Lottery

March 24, 2017 9:54 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-28-37-61-69, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

