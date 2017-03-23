Lottery

March 23, 2017 7:05 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

01-06-27-31-32

(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos