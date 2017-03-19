Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-29-31-33-37
(eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
March 19, 2017 7:11 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-29-31-33-37
(eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments