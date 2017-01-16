CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)
Daily 3 Midday
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
Daily 4
3-7-9-3
(three, seven, nine, three)
Daily Derby
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.09
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.09)
Fantasy 5
03-08-10-18-31
(three, eight, ten, eighteen, thirty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Comments