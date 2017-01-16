Lottery

January 16, 2017 7:18 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

Daily 3 Midday

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

Daily 4

3-7-9-3

(three, seven, nine, three)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.09

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.09)

Fantasy 5

03-08-10-18-31

(three, eight, ten, eighteen, thirty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Lottery

