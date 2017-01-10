Lottery

January 10, 2017 8:03 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

Daily 4

0-8-9-5

(zero, eight, nine, five)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.06

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 42.06)

Estimated jackpot: $223,000

Fantasy 5

06-09-16-38-39

(six, nine, sixteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

