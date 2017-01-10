CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
2-0-0
(two, zero, zero)
Daily 4
0-8-9-5
(zero, eight, nine, five)
Daily Derby
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.06
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 42.06)
Estimated jackpot: $223,000
Fantasy 5
06-09-16-38-39
(six, nine, sixteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Comments