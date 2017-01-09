Lottery

January 9, 2017 8:02 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.39

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

