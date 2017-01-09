CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
1-1-7
(one, one, seven)
Daily 4
8-9-7-8
(eight, nine, seven, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.39
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.39)
Estimated jackpot: $218,000
Fantasy 5
01-09-13-18-39
(one, nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
