Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:40 Playing in the water after the storm

1:37 Storm causes tree to uproot in front of Turlock home, car smashed

1:45 Heavy Rain Hits Modesto

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year