Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-12-16-27-33
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
January 2, 2017 7:12 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-12-16-27-33
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments