CA Lottery

December 30, 2016 7:17 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

Daily 3 Midday

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Daily 4

3-3-1-4

(three, three, one, four)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.09

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.09)

Fantasy 5

12-15-17-26-29

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

