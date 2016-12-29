Lottery

December 29, 2016 7:12 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Daily 3 Midday

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

Daily 4

6-6-6-2

(six, six, six, two)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.38

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.38)

Fantasy 5

02-13-23-32-37

(two, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos