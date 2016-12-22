CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
Daily 3 Midday
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
Daily 4
8-2-0-3
(eight, two, zero, three)
Daily Derby
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.76
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.76)
Estimated jackpot: $138,000
Fantasy 5
03-09-24-29-34
(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
