Turlock murder suspects calls 911 to report medical emergency. Then, he gets arrested

A transient man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Turlock on Wednesday after he called 911 to report he was suffering a medical emergency.

Police and medics responded to a trailer park behind a motel on 20th Century Boulevard, a block north of a residence where 50-year-old Daniel Russell was shot to death Tuesday.

Detectives were surveilling the property on 20th Century after identifying Roger Amos, 57, as a suspect in the murder and getting information he might be staying at the trailer, said Sgt. Russ Holeman.

When Amos called 911, dispatch notified the detectives, who followed the ambulance onto the property.

Holeman would not say what specifically Amos called 911 about but said it was for an illness, not any injury associated with the shooting. He said Russell and Amos were acquaintances but said detectives would not release the motive for the shooting.

Russell's body was found several hours after the shooting in a trailer behind a home on Almond Avenue on Tuesday morning. Holeman said detectives are searching for a second outstanding suspect.

After being medically cleared, Amos was booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Jason Tosta at 209-668-5550 ext. 6624.