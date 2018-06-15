Jump for joy, or just fun, at world's biggest bounce in Turlock this weekend only

If you feel like bouncing off the walls this weekend, you're in luck.
The Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock is hosting "the world's biggest bounce house" through Sunday. The touring attraction, called The Big Bounce Experience, is a 10,000 square-foot bounce house for all ages. The supersized inflatable features a large main bounce area, as well as separate obstacle courses, ball pits and more.
"It's just a really cool experience and a great way to go back to your childhood," said Doug Dorrington, who goes by DJ DJ and spins music inside the bounce house. "And then when kids come in they think it's the greatest thing they've ever seen."
This is the second year The Big Bounce is touring through the United States. This year it added a separate bounce village which includes "American Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle courses, ball pit and oversized slide. The attraction is stopping at over 60 dates this year, crisscrossing the country.
Luis Casapia of Atwater took his 3-year-old son Luis to bounce before joining a large group later.
"It's good exercise and he's having a lot of fun," the elder Casapia said. "I think he'll sleep well tonight."
The final session of the evening is an hour-long age-16-and-up-only bounce. So you can reconnect with your inner child without any actual children around. But regardless of your age you're only allowed inside with socks (though on hot days two pairs are recommended as the plastic can heat up).
The Big Bounce Experience will be at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway in Turlock, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission for an hour-long session varies by age and ranges from $11 for toddlers, $17 for juniors and $17-$20 for age-16-and-over evening sessions. For more information visit https://thebigbounceamerica.com.
