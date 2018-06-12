Turlock teen dies from gunfire on downtown street, police report

A 17-year old boy died after being shot Monday evening in downtown Turlock, police reported.
Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to find the unidentified victim outside a home on the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue, the Turlock Police Department said.
Officers performed CPR on the teen until being relieved by paramedics, a news release said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"We're not prepared to release any suspect information at this time," TPD spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said late Wednesday morning. He said the victim was visiting a house in the area at the time of the shooting.
The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office said early Wednesday afternoon that it did not have a positive identification of the victim.
People can provide details on the case by calling Detective Paul Inderbitzen at 209-668-5550, ext. 6751. They also can call the department's tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Rewards are possible through Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636.
