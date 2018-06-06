Stanislaus State's Ryan picked in MLB Draft; All-Star prep baseball game Saturday

Postseason awards are great. A call from a Major League Baseball team is even better.
Decorated Stanislaus State pitcher Joe Ryan became the school's highest drafted player ever, being selected this week by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round of the MLB Draft.
Ryan, who was 8-1 this season with a 1.65 ERA, had a school-record 127 strikeouts against just 13 walks.
He's the first Warrior baseball player to be drafted since 2015 (Marcus Mastrobuoni was selected by the Cubs). The only two Stanislaus State players picked higher were Rusty Kuntz (1977, White Sox) and Pat Ruth (1991, Phillies), who were selected in the 11th round.
Ryan, from San Anselmo, was the 210th player overall to be drafted. MLB put his "pick value" at $205,000.
Last month, he became Stanislaus State's first All-American First Team pitcher since 1991 when he was named to the Conference Commissioners Association Division II team.
SUNRISE ROTARY GAME SATURDAY — The top high school players in Stanislaus County will converge Saturday at Stanislaus State for the 29th annual Modesto Sunrise Rotary High School All-Star Baseball Classic. Pregame ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
Here are the rosters as of Tuesday provided by Sunrise Rotary:
Gold: Beyer — Derek Gonzales, Brady Cardozo, Wheeler, Polack. Gregori — Colton MacCaughtry, Nick Urrutia, Branden Pasion. Johansen — Elijah Knight. Turlock — Dallin Tilby, Justin Hines, Mason King. Oakdale — Dylan Wright, Alex Daoud, Max Moore, Jacob Solorio. Ceres — Brock DeWitt, Adrian Magdaleno. Patterson — Eric Cashen, Ronin Taylor. Hughson — Wyat Kee, Andruw Mendes. Turlock Christian — Jakob Skinner; Waterford — Michael Vivo Jr., Alvaro Perez. Coaches: Mike Vivo, Waterford; Charley Garza, Hughson.
Blue: Modesto — Tyler Shafer, Carlos Castillo, RJ Soria, Evan Klump. Enochs — Jacob Bower, Same Hale. Downey — Connor Trester, Zac Cooper. Pitman — Brett Hagen, Tyler Stout, Joey Romeo. Central Catholic — Orlando Leon, Alex Escobar. Modesto Christian — Cody Brockman, Garcia Marquez. Big Valley Christian — J.T. Thompson, Tyler Meyer. Riverbank — Carlos Villapudua, Nikolas Mayfield. Central Valley — Alex Solis. Orestimba — Jacob Dominguez, Javen Rocha. Coaches — Darryl Galloway, Modesto; Justin Schwitters, Downey.
