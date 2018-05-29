Turlock girl advances in National Spelling Bee on the strength of 'Gallinazo'

Alisha Chakravarty of Turlock advanced Tuesday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The 12-year-old spelled "Gallinazo" correctly when her turn came among the 519 contestants in National Harbor, Md. The word refers to an ancient culture of the Viru Valley in northern Peru.
Alisha is among 452 students who got their word right Tuesday and will take part in the next round Wednesday. It can be seen online on ESPN 3 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time. The finals are Thursday, with the first part telecast on ESPN 2 and the rest on ESPN.
Alisha traveled to the bee with her mother, Dr. Sunita Saini, a pediatrician with the Scenic Faculty Medical Group in Modesto.
The event website has brief profiles on the spellers. It notes that Alisha's favorite food is donuts and her favorite TV show is "SpongeBob SquarePants." She plays trumpet and piano.
