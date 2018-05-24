Update: Suspect holed up in Turlock apartment; no shots fired, police say

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m.:
The search warrant in Turlock is being conducted in connection with a case out of Oakdale, Turlock police Sgt. Russ Holeman said. The suspect is contained and police have been in communication with him.
Contrary to some initial reports on social media, no shots have been fired, Holeman said. People in the area might have heard a flash bang explosion; one of those devices was deployed earlier this morning.
Apartments in the area have been evacuated; other residents are being told to shelter in place.
Anyone who lives in the apartment building closest to Dels and Hawkeye who needs access to their home should contact an officer at the roadblock, Holeman said. Police can't guarantee people will be able to get to their homes but they will accommodate who they can.
Officers do not expect the suspect to come out anytime soon
"At this point, " Holeman said, "we are basically ensuring the service of the search warrant goes as safely as possible."
Holeman said he could not release any information about the nature of the crime.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Turlock police are serving a warrant near Donnelly Park.
A heavy police presence is reported in the area, and authorities are asking the public to stay away.
Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman described the activity as "service of a search and arrest warrant."
We will update this story as information becomes available.
Comments