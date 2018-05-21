Update: Turlock woman was punched in alleged hate crime, station reports

A Turlock woman was punched in the face Sunday in the apparent hate crime being investigated by Turlock police, a TV station reported.
Fox 40 said the unidentified woman was at a strawberry stand on West Monte Vista Avenue when the man made an anti-Mexican comment and hit her.
Police have not provided many details, other than to describe the assailant as a thin white man wearing dark jeans and no shirt. Officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Monte Vista, west of California State University, Stanislaus.
"The assault was determined to be a hate crime, as such any additional information is confidential," police said in a Facebook post.
It was not known if the assault was related to racist fliers and stickers reported around Turlock over recent months. Residents also have raised concerns about Nathan Damigo, a white supremacist leader attending Stan State.
People with information about the case can call Officer Mike Stapler at 209-668-5550, ext. 6683. They also can call the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
