Man walks out of store he robbed just as Turlock officer walks in. Recognize him?

Turlock police are looking for a black male adult who robbed two convenience stores in the city, the first on April 25, the second on Tuesday. He narrowly escaped being caught in Tuesday's case.
The April 25 robbery was of the QuikStop at 1260 Geer Road, at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday's was of the Chevron gas station minimart at 2901 Geer, at 12:40 a.m.
In both cases, the man pulled out a knife, ordered the clerk to open the cash register and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, said Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman.
In the QuikStop robbery, "the suspect threatened to return if (the clerk) called the police," according to the Police Department's incident report.
Tuesday morning, a Turlock police officer was entering the Chevron store as the robber was leaving. "It wasn't until the officer got inside the store that the clerk said, 'Hey, I was just robbed,' " Holeman said.
The officer immediately went outside and saw the man running north through the parking lot. A California State University, Stanislaus, police officer then saw the man run onto the campus.
Police began to set up a search perimeter, Holeman said, and a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department K9 was brought in to track the suspect. Officers and deputies were unable to locate him. "We think he got out of the perimeter before it was fully established," Holeman said.
The man is described as 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He was wearing a gray, Carhartt brand hoodie jacket and gray beanie.
Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 866-602-7463. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tips also may be submitted online at www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments