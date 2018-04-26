Turlock firefighters douse blaze in subfloor of home's kitchen

Responding to a call of a residential structure fire, city of Turlock firefighters used thermal imaging cameras early Wednesday to locate a fire growing in the subfloor of a home's kitchen.
Using chain saws and other tools, they opened the floor and extinguished the blaze, containing it to the kitchen area.
The Fire Department responded about 12:45 a.m. to the call from the 2000 block of Drew Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke inside the single-story home, with all occupants safely evacuated.
The cause of the fire was faulty electrical wiring beneath the home, said department spokesman Capt. Kevin Tidwell. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
The response from the Turlock City Fire Department was a battalion chief, three engine companies and Squad 32, for a total of 13 personnel. Turlock Rural Fire provided city coverage during the fire and responded to several other incidents in the city.
