Life-threatening stabbing most serious incident in busy day for Turlock police

A Turlock man, 44, was rushed to a hospital after suffering life-threatening stab wounds Wednesday night, Turlock police said.
The report was made shortly after 10 p.m. that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the 500 block of West Avenue South, said Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman. The victim went for help to a neighbor's house, where the resident called 911.
The assailant reportedly ran away, Holeman said. The victim was "not being very cooperative" with officers at the scene, he said, and no suspect description was available Thursday morning.
The stabbing was the biggest incident in what Holeman called a "crazy day" for Turlock officers. Four serious calls came in within 45 minutes, he said, including a person pointing a firearm at someone, a man threatening his family with a bat and a second stabbing report. In that last case, the victim actually was not cut because he was wearing several layers of clothing, Holeman said.
Officers were so busy that the swing and graveyard shift sergeants had to reallocate resources, he said, and call on California State University, Stanislaus, police for assistance.
We'll have more on the stabbing as it's available.
Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550.
