Search of home, motel room yields firearms, drugs and arrest, Turlock police report

Officers arrested a Turlock man after finding illegal firearms and drugs at his home and at a motel room he was using, police said Wednesday.
Albert Michael Glancy, 34, was arrested Monday as part of an investigation into drug sales at a home on the 300 block of Minaret Avenue, the Turlock Police Department reported.
Police said Glancy was not at the home, just east of downtown, when it was searched Thursday, April 12. Officers found a small amount of drugs, an illegal assault rifle, an illegal short-barrel shotgun and a .25 caliber pistol, a news release said.
Officers learned Monday that Glancy was staying at a motel on Twentieth Century Boulevard, east of Golden State Boulevard and south of Hawkeye Avenue, police said. He was arrested without incident, the release said.
A search of the motel room yielded an additional loaded firearm, 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 3 grams of suspected heroin, police said.
Glancy, a convicted felon, was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on weapon and drug sale charges. He remained there as of Wednesday evening on $100,000 bail.
People with information about the case can call Detective Nate Urban at 209-668-5550, ext. 6771. They also can contact the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
