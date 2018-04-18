Murder victim run over by car in Turlock is identified

The murder victim run over by a car early Sunday in Turlock has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office as a Modesto resident, 56-year-old Jack Keener.
Two men were arrested in the crime. Jose Alonso Gutierrez, Jr. 18, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of murder. Bailey Martin Sanchez, 19, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and carjacking.
Since then, charges have been filed. The Stanislaus County Superior Court case index shows that Gutierrez is charged with murder; assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and likely to result in great bodily injury; and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He is in custody with bail set at $2.09 million.
Sanchez is charged with murder and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. His bail is set at $2.04 million.
On Tuesday, their arraignment in court was continued until April 30.
Because charges were filed, Turlock police referred questions on the case to the DA's Office, whose spokesman John Goold said, "all the facts will have to wait until we have an evidentiary hearing. "
At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Turlock police received a report of a man down and possibly deceased after being run over by a vehicle near South First and D streets. The victim, later identified as Keener, was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram 209-664-7323. Tipsters also can contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
