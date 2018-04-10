Regaining consciousness after being shot, he knocked on door of Turlock home for help

A Turlock resident was awakened early Tuesday by someone knocking at the door, reporting he'd been shot.
A couple of hours earlier, about 1 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of South Avenue called 911 to report hearing a gunshot and a vehicle leaving the area, said Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman. As officers were en route to the scene, another caller reported seeing a person limping in the area.
Officers were unable to locate a victim, Holeman said. Then came the 3 a.m. call from a resident reporting the victim knocking at the door. Police arrived to find the man with a single gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening.
"The victim stated he does not know how he got shot," Holeman said. "... He said he woke up in front of the house."
The victim was unable or unwilling to provide any information on who shot him, the sergeant said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information on it is urged to call Turlock police at 209-668-5550 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
