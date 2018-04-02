Bublak takes shots at Soiseth as she emerges as candidate for Turlock mayor

Turlock City Councilwoman Amy Bublak is running for mayor and is leveling sharp criticism against the incumbent, Gary Soiseth.
In a recent campaign announcement, Bublak claimed that Soiseth's leadership style is to blame for staff turnover and what she said is a caustic work environment at Turlock City Hall.
"His lack of fiscal responsibility has resulted in a near collapse of many of our city departments," Bublak added in her press release. "It is time for new leadership that will operate transparently by putting the interests of taxpayers first."
Bublak, a retired Modesto police officer, made an unsuccessful run for county Stanislaus County assessor in 2014, and won a nail-biter against then-councilman Steven Nascimento in 2016 after Turlock was carved into council districts. Bublak, who won the election by 33 votes, represents District 4.
Bublak, a councilwoman for 9 1/2 years, said Monday the city has a serious problem with insufficient police and dispatcher staffing. An excessive amount of overtime is paid when public safety employees are on vacation or sick leave, she said.
“We don’t have enough officers on any given day,” Bublak said. “The things that matter most to people are public safety, roads and our image, and those things are not going well right now.”
Soiseth is running for a second term in the November election, and says he will run on the issues and not make personal attacks..
In response to Bublak’s comments, he said Monday that Turlock is thriving. A recent budget workshop showed the city with $11 million in reserves, compared with $6.9 million when he took office, Soiseth noted.
Spending in many city departments was 3 percent under budget, he added.
Soiseth said Turlock will get $78 million for local roads over the life of the Measure L sales tax that's collected countywide. The city will start to work on West Main, Golden State Boulevard and East Avenue, he promised.
In addition, federal money leveraged by Measure L funds will pay for rebuilding Monte Vista Avenue from Geer Road to Denair, the incumbent said.
Former Mayor Brad Bates, another candidate in the race, agreed with Bublak that Soiseth's leadership style was responsible for staff vacancies and departures and a difficult work environment. Soiseth said he wants to commit resources to filling vacancies and retaining staff.
Relations between Soiseth and Bublak have been strained. When the mayor made changes to committee appointments last year, Bublak lost her seats on the Stanislaus Regional Water Authority, the City-County Liaison Committee and a groundwater panel.
Since at least two of the boards are dominated by men, Bublak has said the appointments had the appearance of gender bias.
Soiseth, saying Bublak was on more committees than other council members, was trying to spread out the appointments.
What makes matters worse, Bublak said, is council members are kept in the dark about decision-making — and she blames the mayor for that. She said when constituents bring concerns to her attention, it is difficult to get the item on a council agenda.
“I can’t even serve my constituents,” Bublak said. “I have been put on mute.”
The candidates in the mayoral race are expected to debate on possible funding for putting additional police officers on the streets.
Soiseth said Bublak has floated the idea of a public safety tax, which would require voter approval. The mayor said city residents pay enough taxes; instead, additional money could be raised for police with an increase in hotel taxes and getting a bigger share of sales tax revenue from development just outside the city boundary.
Bublak said she wants to hear what community members have to say about a tax for public safety.
In general, something needs to be done to address staff turnover and improve morale in city departments, the challenger said.
“If I am elected mayor, I am not going to tell everyone how to do their jobs, because I don’t know how to do everyone’s job,” Bublak said. “You have to rely on the professionalism of our staff.”
