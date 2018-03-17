Turlock Police have located 78-year-old David Earle Hendrix, who was reported missing today after a trip to Yerington, Nevada.
Turlock

Missing Turlock man found, police report

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

March 17, 2018 07:54 PM

A 78-year-old man reported missing earlier this month has been found, according to Turlock Police.

David Earle Hendrix was found unharmed, according to the Turlock Police Department's Facebook page. He was reported missing Friday, March 9, after he did not return from a trip to Nevada, the Turlock Police Department said. His last known contact had been on March 1.

On Saturday evening, Turlock Police posted an update that Hendrix had been found: "David Hendrix has been located and is unharmed. His family has been notified."

