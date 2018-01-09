More Videos

    A 32-year-old Turlock man was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, after his vehicle was involved in a wreck on Interstate 5 west of Vernalis in Stanislaus County. Modesto Bee reader Regalio Diaz Sandoval captured the aftermath from his vehicle. (Regalio Diaz Sandoval)

Turlock

Turlock man killed in Interstate 5 crash identified

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 09, 2018 02:36 PM

The man killed in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning was Turlock resident Frank Alan Hernandez, 32, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office reported.

The crash, involving eight vehicles — two of them big rigs — occurred shortly before 4:30 on northbound I-5 near the Interstate 580 junction, near the San Joaquin County line

Numerous other people were injured in the crash, California Highway Patrol Modesto-area spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said. He did not have an exact number of those hurt, and no information was available early Tuesday afternoon on the severity of the injuries.

The crash happened pre-dawn, on a rain-slick surface, in an area where traffic was backed up because of an earlier collision on the interstate. A big-rig driver came upon the slower-moving vehicles and struck several of them, Olsen said.

Northbound I-5 was closed between Howard Road and the crash scene. Caltrans set up a detour, taking motorists off I-5 and onto Highway 33, Olsen said. Drivers were advised to find other routes.

One lane of traffic was open shortly after 7:30 a.m., and Olsen said all lanes were expected to open by 8:30.

Entries on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page indicated one vehicle appeared flattened, at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, and tow trucks were stuck in traffic.





    Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.

