Turlock man killed in Interstate 5 crash identified

The man killed in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning was Turlock resident Frank Alan Hernandez, 32, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office reported.
The crash, involving eight vehicles — two of them big rigs — occurred shortly before 4:30 on northbound I-5 near the Interstate 580 junction, near the San Joaquin County line
Numerous other people were injured in the crash, California Highway Patrol Modesto-area spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said. He did not have an exact number of those hurt, and no information was available early Tuesday afternoon on the severity of the injuries.
The crash happened pre-dawn, on a rain-slick surface, in an area where traffic was backed up because of an earlier collision on the interstate. A big-rig driver came upon the slower-moving vehicles and struck several of them, Olsen said.
Northbound I-5 was closed between Howard Road and the crash scene. Caltrans set up a detour, taking motorists off I-5 and onto Highway 33, Olsen said. Drivers were advised to find other routes.
One lane of traffic was open shortly after 7:30 a.m., and Olsen said all lanes were expected to open by 8:30.
Entries on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page indicated one vehicle appeared flattened, at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, and tow trucks were stuck in traffic.
