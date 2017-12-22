Hilmar man dies after jumping from vehicle

A 28-year-old Hilmar father died Thursday night after jumping out of a vehicle on Geer Road in Turlock.
Maicot Martinez was the front-seat passenger in Chevrolet Tahoe on Geer south of Taylor Road when for unknown reasons he jumped out at about 10:30 p.m., said Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman. He did not know how fast the vehicle was traveling.
The woman driving the vehicle stopped, along with witnesses, including a physician who started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Martinez.
First responders took over CPR when they arrived but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holeman said a death investigation is underway to determine what led up to Martinez jumping from the vehicle. He said Martinez was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the Martinez family, he was the father of three daughters, ages 7, 2 and 1 month.
