Business turns from haunting to heartwarming for holidays — and bullies better watch out

More Videos 1:58 What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock Pause 0:23 Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:33 Drone footage of Tuolumne River 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:28 Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:48 Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County 1:38 Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools. The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com