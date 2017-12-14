Business turns from haunting to heartwarming for holidays — and bullies better watch out

More Videos

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock 1:58

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock

Pause
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Drone footage of Tuolumne River 0:33

Drone footage of Tuolumne River

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 2:28

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 1:38

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

  • Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock

    The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools.

The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com
The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

Turlock

Business turns from haunting to heartwarming for holidays — and bullies better watch out

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 14, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 59 MINUTES AGO

For Halloween, the people behind Ranch of Horror sent chills down spines. Now, they're aiming to warm hearts and support a worthy cause.

Ranch of Horror has become Ranch of Holidays to put on a Christmas Extravaganza at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock. Proceeds from the production, from Dec. 14-23, will go toward presenting Don't Be a Monster anti-bullying assemblies at area schools, organizers said.

Don't Be a Monster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works with members of The Haunted Attraction Association to "to educate and empower youth (fourth- through 10th-graders) to be leaders around diversity, inclusiveness, and show them how to stand up for their friends and peers."

Ranch of Horror's effort comes at a time when bullying is getting a burst of attention in news reports. A 13-year-old Los Angeles girl and a 15-year-old Massachusetts boy were driven to suicide by bullying, their families say. An Elk Grove mother took to Facebook to write an open letter to her son's bully. A video of a boy sharing the pain of being bullied went viral, leading scores of celebrities to voice their support for him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We've been looking at this Don't Be a Monster program for a while and thought it would be really good to bring to our community," said Ranch of Horror's Travis Regalo, an Atwater resident. He and others started the Ranch of Horror Halloween haunt in Merced County three years ago, but relocated to the Turlock fairgrounds this year.

This being the first year in a new location, it seemed like the right time, he said. Ranch of Horror is going "completely nonprofit" with the Christmas Extravaganza, Regalo said, and proceeds will go to, "for lack of better words, 'purchasing' the (Don't Be a Monster) program to bring it here. They teach you how to implement it and properly present it."

The assemblies have been a big success on the East Coast, he said, but haven't been brought west yet, and "they want to make sure it stays successful."

Though the Ranch of Holidays Christmas Extravaganza comes from the producers of the Ranch of Horror, it's no frightful/festive mashup in the vein of "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

"We thought about going scary," Regalo said, "but we wanted to do something more family-friendly." Even Ranch of Horror, he noted, wasn't all about the scary. It had family features including a climbing wall, laser tag and paintball.

And the Extravaganza, he said, is meant to help families create memories and traditions. The event has two components: the Hot Cocoa Hayride and Santa's Village. Both take place in the barn area of the fairgrounds.

The tractor-pulled hayride includes singing carols and enjoying hot chocolate while touring a show of nearly 85,000 lights. Santa's Village is an interactive walk-through that begins when visitors enter a "portal" to the North Pole.

Once inside, they will go through Santa's den, where he's reviewing the naughty-or-nice list, Mrs. Claus' cookie kitchen, a candy shop and the mine run by elves Ember and Char, who dig for the coal that goes into the stockings of the naughty.

Background stories were written for several elf characters, including miners Ember and Char. "Char's been doing it a lot longer, so he's kind of more 'bah humbug' about it," Regalo said. "Ember still has a little bit of a spark within her … hope for the younger kids."

Regalo himself will play half of the elf duo Bolt and Jolt, who keep the electricity running and the lights burning at the North Pole.

The extravaganza also will include vendors and a midway with bounce houses, a slide and a climbing wall, he said.

The attractions are open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 for the hayride, $15 for Santa's Village, or $20 for both. To purchase, go to ranchofhorror.com/christmas-extravaganza-tickets.











  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock 1:58

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock

Pause
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Drone footage of Tuolumne River 0:33

Drone footage of Tuolumne River

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 2:28

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 1:38

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

  • Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

    Watch two long scoring plays from the Harvest Bowl, in which Turlock defeated Pitman 39-27 at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock.

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

View More Video