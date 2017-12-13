Water bills expected to double in Turlock

More Videos

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash 1:31

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash

Pause
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Drone footage of Tuolumne River 0:33

Drone footage of Tuolumne River

Major crash at Turlock intersection 2:04

Major crash at Turlock intersection

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 2:28

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume 1:33

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

SUV tears into Modesto home 0:40

SUV tears into Modesto home

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire 0:21

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire

  • Drone footage of Tuolumne River

    Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon.

Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Turlock

Water bills expected to double in Turlock

By Garth Stapley

gstapley@modbee.com

December 13, 2017 09:59 AM

Turlock

Water prices likely will double for most families over the next five years, city leaders decided Tuesday after a lively hearing lasting nearly three hours.

Several people objected, citing pain in the pocketbook and the prospect of losing the great taste of Turlock well water as it’s mixed with Tuolumne River water. That’s the expensive long-term plan, as Turlock joins with Ceres to buy surface water from a $288 million Turlock Irrigation District treatment plant, to be built in a few years.

Most members of the City Council appeared to agonized over Tuesday's decision, called by Mayor Gary Soiseth “one of the most consequential we’ll take.”

“Unfortunately,” Councilman Gil Esquer said, “I don’t see a viable alternative at this point.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turlock needs a more reliable water source without the contaminants that have idled several wells over the years, officials said before the 4-0 vote; Councilwoman Amy Bublak was absent.

The average home now pays about $36 a month for water. The first increase comes in March, bringing that monthly bill to $42, then to $49 the next year and so on in gradual steps to $79 by 2022. Without Tuesday's action, step increases approved in 2014 would have brought the same monthly bill to $59 by 2022.

The new rate is higher than Fresno's but lower than water prices charged in Modesto and Ceres.

“This would kill my family’s budget,” said Danielle Ray-Reyes, before the vote.

"It just doesn't seem right," Ryan Chambers said. "We're getting charged taxes for everything. They're going to tax us to breathe pretty soon."

Ron Hillberg said, “This is an important decision. I hope you think carefully about what’s best for the citizens of Turlock, and not necessarily the government.”

Terry Vilkofsky said she loves the taste of Turlock water, which would change as it’s mixed with treated river water. Municipal services director Michael Cooke agreed that the taste will be altered.

Water in Modesto, where such mixing has been since 1994, is “undrinkable,” Vilkofsky said.

Some customers will be forced to make hard spending choices, the council acknowledged.

“How long can you go without water? Not very long. That’s the issue,” Councilman Bill DeHart said. “When you net out all the garbage and discussion and hurt, it boils down to, we’ve got to have water. And groundwater cannot continue to give it as it has in the past.”

A final count Tuesday showed that 715 people submitted written protests opposing the increase. That fell far short of the 9,444 mark needed to kill the proposal outright.

Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash 1:31

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash

Pause
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Drone footage of Tuolumne River 0:33

Drone footage of Tuolumne River

Major crash at Turlock intersection 2:04

Major crash at Turlock intersection

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 2:28

Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume 1:33

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

SUV tears into Modesto home 0:40

SUV tears into Modesto home

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire 0:21

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire

  • Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

    Watch two long scoring plays from the Harvest Bowl, in which Turlock defeated Pitman 39-27 at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock.

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

View More Video