Water bills expected to double in Turlock

More Videos 1:31 Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash Pause 0:23 Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:33 Drone footage of Tuolumne River 2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection 2:28 Watch Susan Levy discuss Chandra, #MeToo movement 1:33 A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 0:40 SUV tears into Modesto home 0:21 Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage of Tuolumne River Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon. Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Drone footage taken at the Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts filed their final applications for a new federal license for Don Pedro. It mainly is about how much more water should be released downstream for salmon. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com