Turlock

Delhi man charged in Turlock crash that critically injured two children

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 12, 2017 05:38 PM

The 22-year-old Delhi man believed to be responsible for a crash that critically injured two little girls in March was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail Monday on suspicion of reckless driving causing injury.

Jorge Tello was driving a Volvo in excess of 60 mph when he crashed into an Acura carrying a mother and her two children at West Hawkeye Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock on March 29, according to police Sgt. Russ Holeman.

Gia, 13 months, and Genevieve, or “GG,” 4, suffered major injuries as a result of the collision.

First repsonders had to perform CPR on GG at the scene. She later underwent surgery for a damaged spinal cord.

Gia suffered injuries including head trauma, collapsed lungs and a leg broken in two places.

Upon conclusion of the collision investigation, a warrant was issued for Tello in September on one felony charge of reckless driving causing great bodily injury and one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving causing injury.

Holeman said the charges are based on Tello's speed, combined with the roadway and traffic conditions when the crash occurred.

Lead investigating officer Tony Argueta called Tello last week to inform him of the warrant, and Tello turned himself in on Monday, Holeman said. It's unclear if Tello was aware of the warrant prior to Argueta's call.

Tello, who is being held on $110,000 bail, was arraigned Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18.

