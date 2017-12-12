Turlock

Guess who won the auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

December 12, 2017 12:10 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Pitman High School Madrigals won Monday's auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl.

The 22-member choir from Turlock topped 10 other finalists in live judging in San Francisco. It will take the field right before the Dec. 27 matchup between Arizona and Purdue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fox Sports will carry it live across the nation.

The Livingston-based poultry company has sponsored the college football game since 2014. It raises money for anti-hunger efforts.

Foster Farms invited online video auditions from soloists and groups up to 18 years old in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yohan Partan directs the Madrigals. The members are Frances Haydock, Juliette Hickey, Janelle Fuentes, Gracie Brogdon, Jenna Brown, Taylor Camp, Delaney Holmes, Edward Lopez, Giovanni Barros, Francisco Ibarra, Madison Guffey, Morgan Haydock, Emily Monson, Rachel Olthof, Eden Autra, Alea Ramirez, Marissa Staffero, Elyse Swanson, Isaac Aguirre, Joshua Hughes, Julie Ontiveros and Jordan Somers.

As part of the contest, the Madrigals got to choose the recipient of 1,000 holiday meals from Foster Farms. They will go to United Samaritans Foundation in Turlock. The same was done by last year's anthem singer, Felisha Dias of Turlock.

The 2017 finalists also included Danielle Lopez of Atwater, Madisyn Sumter of Modesto, Ashly Gomez of Ripon and Makenna Boutelle of Turlock.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl 1:07

Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl

Pause
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

SUV tears into Modesto home 0:40

SUV tears into Modesto home

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash 1:31

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto 0:37

Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl 0:57

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl

Sheriff investigating after fatal Patterson accident 0:39

Sheriff investigating after fatal Patterson accident

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

  • Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

    Watch two long scoring plays from the Harvest Bowl, in which Turlock defeated Pitman 39-27 at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock.

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

View More Video