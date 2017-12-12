Guess who won the auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl

The Pitman High School Madrigals won Monday's auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl.

The 22-member choir from Turlock topped 10 other finalists in live judging in San Francisco. It will take the field right before the Dec. 27 matchup between Arizona and Purdue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fox Sports will carry it live across the nation.

The Livingston-based poultry company has sponsored the college football game since 2014. It raises money for anti-hunger efforts.

Foster Farms invited online video auditions from soloists and groups up to 18 years old in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area.

Yohan Partan directs the Madrigals. The members are Frances Haydock, Juliette Hickey, Janelle Fuentes, Gracie Brogdon, Jenna Brown, Taylor Camp, Delaney Holmes, Edward Lopez, Giovanni Barros, Francisco Ibarra, Madison Guffey, Morgan Haydock, Emily Monson, Rachel Olthof, Eden Autra, Alea Ramirez, Marissa Staffero, Elyse Swanson, Isaac Aguirre, Joshua Hughes, Julie Ontiveros and Jordan Somers.

As part of the contest, the Madrigals got to choose the recipient of 1,000 holiday meals from Foster Farms. They will go to United Samaritans Foundation in Turlock. The same was done by last year's anthem singer, Felisha Dias of Turlock.

The 2017 finalists also included Danielle Lopez of Atwater, Madisyn Sumter of Modesto, Ashly Gomez of Ripon and Makenna Boutelle of Turlock.