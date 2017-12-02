Turlock Fire fights hopper fire in Turlock warehouse

Turlock Fire crews responded to a fire at a large commercial warehouse Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 1 p.m. to the 100 block of South Walnut in Turlock, according to a news release issued Saturday. When crews arrived a loud alarm was sounding and employees reported a fire smoldering inside an industrial bag-hose filter hopper. The fire filled a “significant portion” of the warehouse with heavy smoke.
Firefighters stopped the spread of the smoke damage by closing several interior roll-up doors to different parts of the warehouse. Despite automatic sprinklers inside the hopper, the fire continued to smolder and spread to adjacent ducting. Once crews were able to access to the hopper and ducting, the fire was fully extinguished.
Four engines, three chiefs, a fire marshal and battalion were dispatched to fight the fire. Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
