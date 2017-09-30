Sheriff's department investigate possible fatal shooting in south Turlock

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause

0:40 Turlock Police and Sheriff's deputies investigate possible homicide in Turlock

1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock

1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights

1:00 Joe Arpaio visit draws more than 100 to protest for and against the former sheriff

3:08 Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio debates reporter about Obama birth certificate

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

1:56 Arpaio talks about his support for President Trump's plans for a border wall