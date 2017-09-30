Sheriff's department investigate possible fatal shooting in south Turlock

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible fatal shooting in Turlock that occurred late Saturday afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers and deputies with the Turlock Police Department and the sheriff's department were called to the 200 block of H Street, which is south of downtown and a few blocks west of South Golden State Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found a person on the ground, who was later declared dead. A neighbor said they heard three gunshots. A crime scene was being set up.
The sheriff's department is handling the investigation.
We'll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.
Comments