  • Turlock Police and Sheriff's deputies investigate possible homicide in Turlock

aalfaro@modbee.com

Turlock

Sheriff's department investigate possible fatal shooting in south Turlock

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

September 30, 2017 6:29 PM

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible fatal shooting in Turlock that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers and deputies with the Turlock Police Department and the sheriff's department were called to the 200 block of H Street, which is south of downtown and a few blocks west of South Golden State Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a person on the ground, who was later declared dead. A neighbor said they heard three gunshots. A crime scene was being set up.

The sheriff's department is handling the investigation.

We'll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.

