‘Will you protect us?’ Turlock council tackles anti-hate resolution

Two weeks after she initially brought an anti-hate resolution to the Turlock City Council, Danielle Ray-Reyes stood before council members Tuesday night and challenged each of them individually:
“Will you stand with our community? Will you protect us? Will you protect my son, who will grow up in this community as a black male?’
Ray-Reyes was among several speakers addressing a nearly packed council chambers, all of them in favor of the resolution, which calls for the city and its elected representatives to “stand up against bigotry, hate-based groups and hate-based crime of all kinds within our organization and throughout the community and declares that no one shall be discriminated against because of race, faith, ethnicity, national origin, legal status, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation or any other real or perceived difference.”
The resolution is nearly identical to one recently adopted in Oakdale, where white nationalist leader Nathan Damigo lives.
Damigo, 31, is a former Marine and ex-convict who studies social science at Stanislaus State University in Turlock. In recent weeks, residents reported numerous sightings of alt right stickers on traffic signs and other areas near the university and in other areas of town. Those same stickers can be purchased from Damigo’s website.
Those sightings prompted outcry among the people who came across them, many of whom attended Tuesday night’s meeting.
Longtime resident Cathy Doo, who is Chinese, said she has made numerous Chinese New Year’s presentations at her children’s schools —not because she’s nationalistic, but “in such a manner you know who I am.”
Doo said many people have told her the only Chinese people they have met are at a restaurant.
“We’re more than a menu,” she said. “We are the fabric of this community. When I see something like these alt right stickers ... everything I have done since I’ve been here can be ruined.”
Councilman Matthew Jacob called the matter “an unfortunate thing to have to go about.”
“It’s time to put a stop to this nonsense, which is exactly what it is.”
The council adopted the resolution on a unanimous vote.
“We’re one community and I’m very proud of this council,” Mayor Gary Soiseth said. “I’m sad that we have to do this but very proud that this is the reaction.”
