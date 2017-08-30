Keyes man fatally struck by train in Turlock, coroner looking for his family

A 54-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a southbound freight train in Turlock.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the tracks near Taylor Road and Taylor Court west of highway 99, said Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman.
The conductor reported seeing the man sitting the tracks, ignoring the train whistles.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 54-year-old Keyes resident Gerald Lofey, who’s also gone by the name Damian Vuarnet.
The Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate Lofey’s family. Anyone with information about his family is asked to call Detective Andrew Glover at (209) 567-4480.
