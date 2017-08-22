Child escapes major injury when big rig lands atop vehicle, trapping him in car seat

Of all the drivers and passengers involved in a seven vehicle pileup and the preceding three-vehicle crash that contributed to the pileup on Highway 99 Monday morning, only two people were injured and neither significantly.
An insert bed liner for a pickup that was in the middle of the fast lane of northbound Highway 99 near Fulkerth caused the first crash involving three vehicles at about 10:52 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Ming Hsu.
No one was injured in that crash but it quickly caused traffic to backup to Main Street where, about 15 minutes later, the pileup occurred.
Jamie Juarez, 51, driving a freight liner hauling two flatbeds carrying bins of raisins, failed to slow in time to avoid the traffic stopped and slowing in front of him, Hsu said. He crashed into several cars, causing a chain reaction pileup involving six other vehicles.
The freight liner wound up on top of a minivan, trapping a 3-year-old boy in his car seat, according to the Turlock Fire Department. Firefighters extricated the boy, who suffered from poor circulation and complained of pain. As a precaution he was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
A female passenger in another vehicle also complained of pain and was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
The crash remains under investigation. The condition of child was not available Tuesday.
