Head-on collision south of Turlock leaves one dead

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 06, 2017 6:10 AM

One person was killed Saturday night when the vehicle they were in collided with another south of Turlock, authorities said.

The wreck occurred on Lander Avenue south of West Bradbury Road and was reported at 10:17 p.m.

Officer Justin Montooth of the California Highway Patrol said a Toyota sedan and Chevy pickup were heading toward each other when one crossed over into the other’s lane.

There was no immediate information regarding how many people were in the vehicles, their injuries or details on the cause.

One person, however, died at the scene, Montooth said.

Lander was shut down for two hours.

We will have more information on this wreck later today.

