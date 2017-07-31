Month-long closure begins at major Turlock intersection

One of Turlock’s biggest intersections shut down Monday, the beginning of a month-long closure.
North Golden State Boulevard and Fulkerth Road/West Hawkeye Avenue will remain closed throughout August and possibly into September, officials said.
Authorities advise drivers to use a different route. Traffic is detoured around the intersection by way of Del’s Lane, Pedras Road, Soderquist Road and Canal Drive. Motorists are encouraged to use the Monte Vista and West Main exits as alternatives to and from Highway 99.
Monday morning, some drivers were going through a parking lot to get from Hawkeye to Golden State. Businesses in the lot, which include a restaurant, an insurance office and a shaved ice shack, remain open through the construction.
The project includes a number of improvements including new dual left turn lanes from all directions, bike lanes and sidewalks and a new railroad traffic signal system. There also will be intersection lighting improvements, pavement rehabilitation and new traffic striping.
Comments