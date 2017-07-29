Turlock finds a colorful way to honor those who protect, serve

Those biking, walking or jogging down a popular path in Turlock will notice new painted lines on the trail, a tribute to the people who work to keep the city safe.
The red, blue and gold lines were painted on the Joe Gallison Parkway on Canal Drive between Johnson and Berkeley avenues. They are joined by a small monument topped by a plaque that reads, “Turlock Stands Behind the Line; Supporting the Heroes of our Community, Police, Fire & Dispatch.”
The path, named in 1999 for longtime Turlock nursery owner Joe Gallison, lines the canal across from Turlock High School. It’s also lined with American flags, part of Mayor Gary Soiseth’s goal, announced earlier this year, to get 1,000 flags flying throughout the city.
“Our firefighters are the best in the region, our police officers are the best in the region, and our dispatchers are definitely the best in the region,” Soiseth said Friday morning at a small dedication ceremony for the lines and the marker.
Turlock Police Lt. Neil Cervenka, who came up with the idea for the lines, said, “We are truly blessed to live in a community that supports public safety. Throughout the world, throughout the nation, we see media reports of communities and public safety not working together.
“We enjoy union in this community between public safety and the people we are sworn to protect and serve. It is truly an honor that the community is willing to allow this to happen ... to remember those that have given their lives for this community.”
