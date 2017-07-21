One works there, the other did. Now, young women arrested in Taco Bell ‘takeover’

Turlock Police have arrested two women in connection with a “takeover style” robbery at a Taco Bell in Turlock earlier this month.
One of the suspects, wearing a mask, forced her way into the Taco Bell in the 2700 block of Geer Road at about 3:30 a.m. on July 14, according to Sgt. Russ Holeman. With a gun drawn the suspect forced employees into a walk-in refrigerator, then took the cash from the register and safe.
The suspect left the store and went to an awaiting vehicle driven by a second suspect.
Holeman said the employees left the refrigerator once they felt it was safe and called 911. No one was injured.
At the time of the robbery the restaurant was closed and locked but the drive-thru was open. The suspect had entered the restaurant through an employee door by taking advantage of a “weakness in the security” only someone with knowledge of would know how to use, Holeman said.
Detectives used this information to help them identify the suspects, 21-year-old Monique Renee Garcia, an employee of the Taco Bell, and 18-year-old Patricia Teixera Pires, a former employee.
Detectives interviewed Garcia and Pires; both confessed to the crime. Garcia was picked up at the Taco Bell for her interview with detectives and can be seen wearing an apron in her booking photo.
A replica firearm was recovered as was some of the cash which had been stolen.
Garcia and Pires were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Frank Navarro 209-664-7319. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
