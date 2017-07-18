Major Turlock intersection to close for more than a month

A major Turlock intersection will close at the end of July and will remain closed possibly through part of September.
North Golden State Boulevard and Fulkerth Road/West Hawkeye Avenue will close the week of July 31, according to a press release from the city.
All traffic will be detoured around the intersection by way of Del’s Lane, Pedras Road, Soderquist Road and Canal Drive. Motorists are encouraged to use the Monte Vista and West Main exits as an alternatives to and from Highway 99.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible or plan on additional travel time due to the detour.
The project includes a number of improvements including new dual left turn lanes from all directions, bike lanes and sidewalks and a new railroad traffic signal system. There also will be intersection lighting improvements, pavement rehabilitation and new traffic striping.
The city worked with Union Pacific Railroad to have the reconstruction work begin after the conclusion on the 2017 Stanislaus County Fair.
